Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Halliburton to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

