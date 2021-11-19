Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

