Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 127 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.69 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

