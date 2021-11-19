Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.95.

FIVE opened at $217.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.77.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

