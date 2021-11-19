Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Affimed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,335,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after purchasing an additional 150,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,276,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 257,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $669.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.57. Affimed has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

