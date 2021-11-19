Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 128.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $9.81 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

SLQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.