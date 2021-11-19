Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.99). Wedbush also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HARP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $226.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

