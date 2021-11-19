Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $43.59 on Friday. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $553.11 million, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Haynes International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

