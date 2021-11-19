Hazelview Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 515,731 GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 515,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,463,000. GDS makes up about 3.6% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.28% of GDS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GDS by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GDS by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,980,000 after acquiring an additional 345,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 277,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 108,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. 12,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 0.98. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

