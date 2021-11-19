Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $38.57 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Hazelview Securities Inc. reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,824 shares during the period. UDR accounts for 4.9% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $38,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in UDR by 66.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in UDR by 94.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in UDR by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,116,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.44. 23,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,813. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

