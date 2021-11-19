HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.