HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,042. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

