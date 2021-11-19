HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $197.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.74.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.