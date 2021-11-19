HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 127,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 563,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $242.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $182.21 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

