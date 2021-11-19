HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

HCA stock opened at $243.25 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.01 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

