HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Down 50.8% in October

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 443,800 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the October 14th total of 901,800 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HCI Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,811,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,920,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in HCI Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $139.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 202.89 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.