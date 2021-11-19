HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 638,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,048 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $46,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDB stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

