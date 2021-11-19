Head to Head Analysis: Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) versus Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) and Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and Melco International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandvik AB (publ) 14.32% 20.04% 11.14% Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sandvik AB (publ) and Melco International Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandvik AB (publ) 2 5 11 0 2.50 Melco International Development 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and Melco International Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandvik AB (publ) $9.42 billion 3.51 $952.11 million $1.23 21.44 Melco International Development $1.73 billion 1.23 -$817.21 million N/A N/A

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Melco International Development.

Volatility and Risk

Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco International Development has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Sandvik AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats Melco International Development on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations. The Sandvik Machining Solutions segment manufactures and sells tools and tooling systems for industrial metal cutting. The Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology segment supplies equipment and tools, service, and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries. The Sandvik Materials Technology segment produces stainless steels and special alloys such as tube, pipe, wire, strip, and metal powder. The Other Operations segment distributes drilling solutions focusing on drill bits and downhole products for construction and completion. The company was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It is also involved in the integrated casino and entertainment resort development, and related operations; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it develops and operates social gaming platforms, as well as operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

