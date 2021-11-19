Head-To-Head Analysis: SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) vs. Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources -5.87% 87.03% 13.95% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SilverBow Resources and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 2.32 -$309.38 million ($1.41) -19.86 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($53.89) -0.01

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundance Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Sundance Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

