Head to Head Contrast: UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) vs. Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UFP Technologies and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.02%. Given Nyxoah’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 8.63% 9.17% 7.92% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UFP Technologies and Nyxoah’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $179.37 million 2.80 $13.37 million $2.22 30.06 Nyxoah $80,000.00 7,077.58 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Nyxoah on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The firm also providing highly engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. �Its products include military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally friendly protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. �The company was founded by Richard L. Bailly, Robert W. Drew, Sr. and William H. Shaw in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, MA.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

