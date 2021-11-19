Head to Head Contrast: William Penn Bancorp (WMPN) and Its Peers

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: WMPN) is one of 38 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare William Penn Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp 15.36% 2.30% 0.53% William Penn Bancorp Competitors 23.98% 9.29% 1.00%

This is a summary of current ratings for William Penn Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 William Penn Bancorp Competitors 112 433 253 16 2.21

William Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.33%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 6.96%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million $3.78 million 23.63 William Penn Bancorp Competitors $146.25 million $15.72 million 16.57

William Penn Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp. William Penn Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

William Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. William Penn Bancorp pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 15.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. William Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. William Penn Bancorp lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

William Penn Bancorp competitors beat William Penn Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

