Head to Head Review: BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) & Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International and Leap Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus price target of $6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 125.30%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.24%. Given BioDelivery Sciences International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioDelivery Sciences International is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International 18.81% 27.47% 12.61% Leap Therapeutics -2,433.93% -63.02% -54.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Leap Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International $156.47 million 1.94 $25.71 million $0.31 9.90 Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 90.36 -$27.51 million ($0.47) -4.83

BioDelivery Sciences International has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Therapeutics. Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioDelivery Sciences International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International beats Leap Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

