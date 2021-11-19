Head-To-Head Survey: First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) vs. Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get First Choice Healthcare Solutions alerts:

0.6% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Progenity shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.4% of Progenity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Progenity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Progenity 1 3 2 0 2.17

Progenity has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.98%. Given Progenity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Progenity is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progenity has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A Progenity -583.23% N/A -148.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Progenity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Progenity $74.31 million 4.59 -$192.53 million ($3.78) -1.14

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progenity.

Summary

Progenity beats First Choice Healthcare Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of non-physician-owned medical centers. It operates through the following segments: FCID Medical, Inc., CCSC Holdings, Inc., and The B.A.C.K Center. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome. The company also provides Resura, a noninvasive prenatal test for families at risk for rare single gene disorders; and Preecludia, a preeclampsia rule-out test. In addition, it offers anatomic and molecular pathology tests, and COVID-19 PCR testing services, as well as test products that includes chromosomal microarray for pregnancy loss, which evaluates the genetic cause of miscarriage; maternal serum screening for chromosomal disorders; and preimplantation genetic testing for use with artificial reproductive technologies. Further, the company develops therapeutic solutions for gastrointestinal-related disorders, such as PGN-001, PGN-300, PGN-600, and PGN-OB2. It also owns and operates laboratory. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.