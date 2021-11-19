Head-To-Head Survey: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) & Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Navient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Navient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Navient and Robinhood Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient $3.73 billion 0.86 $412.00 million $5.08 3.92 Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 27.37 $7.45 million N/A N/A

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Navient and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient 25.74% 29.54% 0.93% Robinhood Markets -183.63% -282.13% -17.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Navient and Robinhood Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient 0 6 4 0 2.40 Robinhood Markets 1 6 6 0 2.38

Navient presently has a consensus price target of $20.81, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $45.95, suggesting a potential upside of 50.51%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Navient.

Summary

Navient beats Robinhood Markets on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio. The Consumer Lending segment owns, originates, acquires and services high-quality private education loans. The Business Processing segment engages in the provision of government and healthcare services. The Other segment consists of corporate liquidity portfolio, gains and losses incurred on the repurchase of debt, unallocated expenses of shared services and restructuring/other reorganization expenses. The company was founded on November 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

