HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

HHR stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,671,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after buying an additional 994,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after buying an additional 710,771 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,666,000 after purchasing an additional 199,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

