Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.61. 902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.28. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 62.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 801,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,283,000 after buying an additional 84,297 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

