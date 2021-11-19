Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 107.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

