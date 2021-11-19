Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.18. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

