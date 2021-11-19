Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in CVS Health by 635.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,565,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,785,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $134,343,000 after purchasing an additional 131,859 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS opened at $95.34 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.