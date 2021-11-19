Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 454,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 195,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

