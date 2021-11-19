Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH stock opened at $306.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.08 and a 1-year high of $316.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.95.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.02.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

