Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $111.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

