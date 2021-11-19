Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.72. 49,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,583. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 75.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 271,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

