Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HERXF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Héroux-Devtek currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $15.07 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

