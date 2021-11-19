Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HXGBY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 44,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,547. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.