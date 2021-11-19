H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Acquires 941 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,923. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

