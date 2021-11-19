Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the October 14th total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:HIHO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 million, a P/E ratio of 216.11 and a beta of 0.23. Highway has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Highway’s payout ratio is 1,200.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highway during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highway by 144.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 70,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Highway by 16.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

