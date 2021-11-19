Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

