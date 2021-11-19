Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLMN. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.93.

Shares of HLMN opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

