Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post sales of $370.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $351.00 million and the highest is $390.30 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $212.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

