Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $1.05 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $410.89 million and approximately $97.97 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000889 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001054 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 390,264,249 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.