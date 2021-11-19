Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.22%.

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honda Motor stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

