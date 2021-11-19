Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $21,486,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $218.69 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

