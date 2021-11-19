Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.