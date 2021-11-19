H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRUFF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.68.

HRUFF opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

