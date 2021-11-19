Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.57. 262,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,158. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hub Group by 99.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hub Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

