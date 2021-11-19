Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 1,842.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Shares of HY opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 102,861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.