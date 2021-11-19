Iain Mackenzie Sells 2,500 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,764. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

