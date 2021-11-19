iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) & Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Head to Head Contrast

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iCAD and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -23.98% -17.38% -12.19% Soliton N/A -75.25% -67.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iCAD and Soliton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $29.70 million 7.18 -$17.61 million ($0.36) -23.58 Soliton N/A N/A -$14.54 million ($1.01) -20.70

Soliton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soliton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Soliton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iCAD and Soliton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 8 0 3.00 Soliton 0 3 0 0 2.00

iCAD presently has a consensus target price of $21.88, suggesting a potential upside of 157.66%. Soliton has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.82%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Soliton.

Summary

iCAD beats Soliton on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc. is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue. The firm is also in the pre-revenue stage with its first products being developed for the removal of tattoos and the reduction of cellulite. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp and Christopher Capelli on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

