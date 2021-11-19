IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

IDA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

IDACORP stock opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $110.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 105,911.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 532.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 33,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

